State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 127 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McKesson were worth $31,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2%

MCK stock opened at $802.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $492.39 and a 12-month high of $807.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.82.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

