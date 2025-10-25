City State Bank Acquires 1,350 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 434.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.8%

SMCI stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

