Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by SSA Swiss Advisors AG

SSA Swiss Advisors AG lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.4% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

