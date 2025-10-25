City State Bank Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

City State Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

QQQM stock opened at $254.02 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $254.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

