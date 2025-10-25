Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $706,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $217.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $218.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.22.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

