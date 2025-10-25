Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 143.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

