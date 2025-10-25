Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

