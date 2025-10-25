Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $463,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $224.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.25. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.