Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,216,004.71. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,424,880 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $254.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average is $258.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

