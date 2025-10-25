Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $11,971,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.