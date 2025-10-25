PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.46.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

