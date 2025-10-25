Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 122,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,912,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,188,000 after purchasing an additional 202,013 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 42.4% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 12,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

