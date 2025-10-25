Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,420.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,982 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $34,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,269.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,249 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,449 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,010 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,068 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,388,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,307 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.