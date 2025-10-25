R Squared Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

R Squared Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $353.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.50 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.