Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.21.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

