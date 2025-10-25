Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $191.87 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,420 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $191,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 354,050.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 797,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 473,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

DFUV opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

