CNB Bank Sells 974 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.09 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

