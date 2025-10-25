Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $67,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,127,000 after buying an additional 1,446,475 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,709,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,754,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 972,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,882,000 after purchasing an additional 265,823 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

