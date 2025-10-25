NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Has $709,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $825.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $768.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.