Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 248,178 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,178 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,162,000 after buying an additional 1,481,138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 56,534 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

