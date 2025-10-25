NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Sells 4,225 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Target were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 16.1% in the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 27.7% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Target Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Target stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

