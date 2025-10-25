Hobart Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 400,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $333.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $334.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.43.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.