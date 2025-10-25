Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 512 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 43.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 59.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.47.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $527.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.12, a P/E/G ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $535.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

