Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $283.45 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. The stock has a market cap of $808.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

