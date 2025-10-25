Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.32.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $546.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,724 shares of company stock worth $19,500,332. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

