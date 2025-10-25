Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

