Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 5,776 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 153.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

