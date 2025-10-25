Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,629 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,785,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

