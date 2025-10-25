NatWest Group plc Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,785,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after buying an additional 226,960 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 91,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

