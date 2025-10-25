Hobart Private Capital LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

