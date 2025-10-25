Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 33,533 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $243,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,982.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.30.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $95.86 on Friday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

