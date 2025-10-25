Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 94.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) were up 94.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,456,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,595% from the average daily volume of 85,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cielo Waste Solutions
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Time to Take Notice: PEGA’s GenAI Blueprint Delivers Huge Q3 Beat
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.