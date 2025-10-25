Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.13.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.