Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

