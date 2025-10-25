Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

