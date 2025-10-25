Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $535.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.72.

NYSE:DE opened at $473.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.49. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

