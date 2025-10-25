180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,874,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.0%

NOC stock opened at $605.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.62. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.