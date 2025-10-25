AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1,155.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.73 and a 1-year high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.