Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE C opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $181.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

