Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $279,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of -647.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

