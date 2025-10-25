7,996 Shares in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Purchased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,314,000 after purchasing an additional 286,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 99.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.02 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

