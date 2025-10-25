QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $58,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.94 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

