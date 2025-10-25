State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 425 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 33.2% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $223.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average is $198.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

