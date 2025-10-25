Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Northstar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

