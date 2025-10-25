Curio Wealth LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 63,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

