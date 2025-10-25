Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in FedEx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

