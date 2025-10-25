State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,928 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $126.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

