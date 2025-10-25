Blackstone Inc. (BX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 on November 10th

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a 25.2% increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Blackstone has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blackstone to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after buying an additional 70,118,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $1,071,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $151,524,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000,000 after purchasing an additional 990,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

