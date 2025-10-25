SSA Swiss Advisors AG Purchases Shares of 2,659 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

