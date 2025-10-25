Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV is City State Bank’s Largest Position

City State Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

